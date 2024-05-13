AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

