AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

