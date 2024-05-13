AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.02. 208,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,754. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $384.61 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

