AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.90. The stock had a trading volume of 689,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.