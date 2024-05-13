AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 36,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,585. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

