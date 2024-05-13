AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 78,142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $28.76 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

