AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 553,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 387,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

