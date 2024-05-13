AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,791. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

