AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.79. 398,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

