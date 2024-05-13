AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.15. 418,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

