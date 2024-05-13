Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. Altair International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors. The company explores for lithium. Its flagship project is the Stonewall project that covers an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. Altair International Corp. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

