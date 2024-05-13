Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altair International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. Altair International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Altair International Company Profile
