Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.75 at Laurentian

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.72.

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,120. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2847114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

