Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.05. 8,228,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,399. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

