Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,000,160.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.57. 24,880,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,519,516. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
