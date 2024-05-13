Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $781.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

