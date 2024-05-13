American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $22.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.