American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $318,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,787,000 after buying an additional 747,700 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 171,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.68%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

