American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of AHR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 588,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

