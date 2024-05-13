American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of AHR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 592,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,114. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

