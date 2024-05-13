American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $124.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 501,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 35.9% in the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

