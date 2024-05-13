Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $100,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

