AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 9.2%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.72. Approximately 305,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 774,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,520,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,195,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

