Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,369. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

