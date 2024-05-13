Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

