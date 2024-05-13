Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 13th (ACHV, AIG, AKRO, ALX, AMH, AMN, ANIP, ANVS, APA, APDN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 13th:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Achieve Life Sciences Inc alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $59.00 to $56.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $8.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $133.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $59.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $25.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $214.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $139.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $228.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $156.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target cut by CIBC from $58.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $104.00 to $107.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $61.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $217.00 to $222.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $184.00 to $190.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $227.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $740.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $2.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $203.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Argus from $102.00 to $108.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $8.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $98.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $59.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $62.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $61.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by CLSA from $55.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $173.00 to $176.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.