Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 514.63

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.40).

Several research firms have weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.13) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.42, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.66.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

