Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $253.23

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CRL opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.