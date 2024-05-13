Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $137.00

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Crane stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. Crane has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $146.68.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
