Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $13.90

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after buying an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

