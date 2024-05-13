Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,212

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212 ($15.23).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
