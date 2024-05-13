Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,212

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212 ($15.23).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NG

National Grid Trading Up 0.4 %

National Grid Company Profile

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,117 ($14.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,618.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.03.

(Get Free Report

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.