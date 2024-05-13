Andrew S. Robinson Sells 23,533 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SKWD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 400,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $38.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $3,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $957,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKWD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

