ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $328.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.87. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

