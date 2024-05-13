APi Group (NYSE:APG) & Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Financial Survey

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vacasa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vacasa and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 1 0 2.25 APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 83.63%. APi Group has a consensus price target of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Vacasa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than APi Group.

This table compares Vacasa and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -33.68% 67.88% 16.50% APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Risk and Volatility

Vacasa has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vacasa and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.12 billion 0.11 -$298.70 million ($28.41) -0.20 APi Group $6.93 billion 1.46 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.13

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vacasa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Vacasa on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

