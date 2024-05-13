Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.05

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 6271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.