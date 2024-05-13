Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 136,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,245. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.