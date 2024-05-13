Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Raised to $7.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,035. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 227.25% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

