Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.19

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 214369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

