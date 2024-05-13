argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.84. 31,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.67. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in argenx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in argenx by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,073,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

