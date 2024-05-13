Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Argo Blockchain stock remained flat at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £607,206.60 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

