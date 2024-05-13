Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $314.03 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $316.22. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,940,754. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

