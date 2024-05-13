Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.3 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

