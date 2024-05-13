Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.3 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.60.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.