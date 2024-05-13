Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 1.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 132,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,017,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 155,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

