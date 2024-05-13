ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 115.28 and last traded at 113.32. 6,935,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,013,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at 108.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 91.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 119.00 and its 200 day moving average is 92.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

