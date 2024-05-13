Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,277. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

