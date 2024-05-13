ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.30. ASE Technology shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 450,976 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 341.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 284,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.