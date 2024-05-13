ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 3,337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,525.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $26.25 during trading hours on Monday. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,656. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

