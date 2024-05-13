ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 3,337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,525.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock remained flat at $26.25 during trading hours on Monday. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,656. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
