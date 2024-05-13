Atlanticus’ (ATLC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $436.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

