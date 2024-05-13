Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock worth $59,316,665 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

TEAM traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.44. 966,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,782. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

