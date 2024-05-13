Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
ATVDY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.