Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

ATVDY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

