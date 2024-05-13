AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AT&T worth $133,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 219,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 26,492,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,146,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.